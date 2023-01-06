Gerard Butler Starrer Plane to Release on January 13 in Theatres in India

New Year is set to be grand for cinephiles as Lionsgate in partnership with PVR Pictures bring the white-knuckle action movie, PLANE to the big screen in 4DX on January 13, 2023, to India. An action film starring Gerard Butler and Mike Colter, PLANE follows a commercial pilot named Brodie Torrance and a terrifying crash that marks only the beginning of his epic journey in the film.

While an action film starring the two may seem like an obvious win for most audiences, the film’s plot is a darker action adventure with a life-or-death scenario. In PLANE, Butler and Colter band together as pilot and fugitive to protect their fellow besieged crash survivors from swarming, hostage-taking pirates.

Talking about the film’s release, Gayathiri Guliani, VP, Lionsgate, “We are delighted to begin the new year with Gerard Butler’s epic action-adventure PLANE to the big screens. While fans worldwide are set for a wild adventure, we are committed to bring premium blockbusters home for our audiences."

Advertisement

Talking about the movie’s mass appeal, Rajesh Das, Head of Distribution, PVR Pictures, says, “PLANE is a thrilling visual spectacle that is meant to be enjoyed on the big screen. PVR Pictures has always associated with diverse content from across the globe and Plane is yet another addition in our endeavor to entertain Indian audiences in cinemas".

Director Jean-François Richet, while talking about the film, said, “PLANE is a classical action story, with relatable characters propelling the fast-moving story. And it’s not just action; there’s a lot of tension, which can be equally compelling. We really care about those people on the plane, who find themselves in an almost impossible situation. It’s realistic and avoids over-the-top beats. We understand what they’re facing, and we are right there on the plane, and then in the jungle with them. Part of the experience of PLANE is getting to know these very different characters and how they’ll react to the incredibly dangerous situation they’ve been hurled into."

The film also stars Daniella Pineda, Kelly Gale, Yoson An, Remi Adeleke, Haleigh Hekking, Lilly Krug, Joey Slotnick, Oliver Trevena, Evan Dane Taylor, Claro de los Reyes, Tony Goldwyn and Paul Ben- Victor, PLANE was written by Charles Cumming and J.P. Davis.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here