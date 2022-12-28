GHKKPM's Ayesha Singh Shares Her Mantra of Dealing Social Media Trolls; Read On

Ayesha Singh is popularly known for playing the role of Sai in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Even though the actress is widely loved by all, in a recent interview she opened up about social media trolls and shared her mantra to deal with it. Ayesha mentioned that if she feels that the criticism is constructive, she tries to take it in a positive way.

“If there is constructive criticism, I take it healthily and try to work on it. I try to judge and even ask my close friends if they feel it is true or not. I ask if or how I should improve. But if it is something that needs to be ignored, I easily ignore it. I do not fall into being bullied or hurt. I have only received a lot of love and praise from the audience," Ayesha told TellyChakkar.

Ayesha and even her co-star Aishwarya Sharma are often targeted on social media because of their on-screen characters. Asked if she feels fans should mix the reel and the real person in a show, Ayesha explained how the audience does not understand the difference between the two. “If they do not connect then again we will be held responsible for not doing our jobs well. They are innocent and they easily connect with you. When they connect with you, they take everything you say and do to their heart which is amazing because you have not met someone but still they love you so much. I do not side with trolling. Some understand the difference, some do not. I love how fans take out time to write emails to us and even send us gifts," she added.

For the unversed, Ayesha Singh plays the role of Sai Chavan in Ghum Hai Kisikye Pyaar Meiin. The show also stars Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead. The show is also on the top of the TRP charts for a long time now.

