Good News For Avatar: The Way of Water Fans! Watch James Cameron's Film For Rs 99 On THIS Day

If you haven’t watched James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, maybe it is a good time for you to visit the theatre. It has now been announced that fans will be able to watch the film for just Rs 99 on January 20 i.e on the occasion of ‘Cinema Lovers Day’.

13 years after Avatar was released, its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water hit theatres on December 16. Directed by James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water starred Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet and Stephen Lang in key roles among others. The film received majorly positive reviews from all and has also been doing well at the box office. It collected over Rs 470 crore so far in India.

The success of Avatar: The Way of Water in India is a testament to the film’s universal appeal and the strong fan base it has cultivated over the years. The film has been praised for its stunning visuals, immersive world-building, action and compelling characters. The reduction in ticket prices will make the film accessible to a wider audience and encourage everyone to come to experience the magic of Avatar: The Way of Water on the big screen.

Meanwhile, James Cameron recently shared an update on Avatar 3 and revealed that the work on the same has already begun. “I’m sure that we’ll have a discussion soon with the top folks at Disney about the game plan going forward for Avatar 3, which is already in the can – we’ve already captured and photographed the whole film, so we’re in extended post-production to do all that CG magic," he said during an episode of ‘Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?’

“Avatar 4 and 5 are both written. We even have some of ‘4’ in the can. We’ve begun a franchise at this point. We’ve begun a saga that can now play out over multiple films," the director added.

