GOT7 Member Jinyoung Is Making A Comeback In January 2023 With Solo Album

K-Pop Idol and actor, Park Jin-Young, better known as Jinyoung, is all set to make a comeback in January 2023. The singer is planning to release a solo album. According to Allkpop, BH Entertainment, in a statement, confirmed on Thursday, “GOT7’s Jinyoung plans on releasing a solo album in January of 2023, in light of his 10th debut anniversary." They also added that along with the solo album, the singer is planning a domestic fan meeting as well as an overseas fan meeting tour.

The singer had previously released his solo digital single DIVE in July 2021, almost 2 years ago. The GOT7 fandom, better known as Aghase showed their excitement on Twitter. This is set to be his first solo album and the singer has been involved in composing and writing the lyrics. What has raised the anticipation for the album even higher is the fact that Jinyoung delivered some great projects in 2022 as an actor. Despite such a packed schedule, he is set to release much-awaited work on the music front.

Advertisement

2021 and 2022 have been the year for actor Jinyoung. He starred in three K-dramas, all well-received by the fans. He perfectly showcased his versatility by starring in a crime and mystery television series, The Devil Judge as well as stealing the hearts of K-drama fans as Yoo Bobby in the romance television series Yumi’s Cell and Yumi’s Cell 2.

Meanwhile, fans are also awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Christmas Carol which is set to hit the theaters on December 7. The action thriller is based on a novel of the same name. It is set to follow the journey of Jinyoung’s character, Joo Il Woo, who is on the path to seeking vengeance for his twin brother, Joo Wol Woo’s death. The actor had taken to Instagram to share the official poster of the movie. Take a peek here:

Advertisement

Before making his musical debut as a member of GOT7 in January 2014, Junior had already made a mark as an actor. He starred in the KBS2 drama series Dream High 2 in 2012.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here