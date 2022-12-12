Guneet Monga and Sunny Kapoor Haldi and Sangeet Pics Go Viral; Sanya Malhotra Dances For Couple

Guneet Monga and her best friend-turned-fiance Sunny Kapoor are finally getting married. Their big day is today, December 12, 2022. The couple hosted a pre-wedding bash and it was a pompous and star-studded affair. Celebrities like Karan Johar, Sanya Malhotra, Ekta Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Neha Dhupia, Tahira Kashyap, Sonali Bendre, Sanjay Kapoor, Sayani Gupta, Rhea Chakraborty, and Chunky Panday marked their attendance at the event.

Over the weekend, the couple hosted their sangeet and mehndi night and Guneet shared some glimpses from the star-studded affair. Yesterday, Guneet Monga shared a few glimpses from her pre-wedding ceremonies, the photos are absolutely stunning as the couple could barely stop smiling.

In the slew of images posted, Guneet and Sunny wore matching green outfits. The bride-to-be donned a bright pink dupatta and chose heavy accessories to complete her look, whereas her fiance, Sunny, kept it simple in a green kurta and white pyjama. In one of the photos, Sanya Malhotra can be seen dancing, while in another photo, Chef Vikas Khanna was also spotted in attendance.

Her caption for the haldi pictures and wrote, “Felt cute, might get married later #GunSung @whosunnykapoor". She also shared another set of pictures from her sangeet night and wrote, “About last night. Brb getting married. | Shagan and Mehendi | Day 1 #GunSung." Celebrities like Neha Dhupia, Ekta Kapoor, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Tahira Kashyap dropped red heart emojis. Content Creators Dolly Singh and Ankush Bahuguna wrote, “Uff adorable", and “Big fat congratulations Guneet" respectively. Neena Gupta commented, “Beautiful", while Radhika Apte reacted with red hearts and wrote, “Yay".

The delighted fans were yet again treated to more photos from the occasion of Sangeet and Haldi. The couple looks extremely happy as they pose with their family and friends and enjoy the pre-wedding events. For the sangeet, Guneet was all decked up in a red printed lehenga with a matching blouse and dupatta. She chose gold bangles, a choker, and sunglasses to accessorize her look for the day. Meanwhile, Sunny Kapoor was spotted in an orange traditional ensemble and sunglasses. For haldi, the couple sported pale yellow outfits.

Guneet Monga and Sunny Kapoor’s wedding will take place as per Sikh rituals. Guneet Monga, the founder of the production house Sikhya Entertainment, is known for her famous works like Gangs of Wasseypur- Part 1 and Part 2, The Lunchbox, Masaan, and Pagglait to name a few.

