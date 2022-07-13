Guru Purnima: TV Stars Rohitashv Gour, Charrul Malik Express Gratitude Towards Their Teachers

Guru Poornima is a day dedicated to all gurus that is celebrated to remember the first time Lord Buddha gave his first sermons to his five disciples. A Guru is always considered to be the one who is either our teacher, mentor, or counselor who guides and inspires us and instills values and knowledge.

Expressing their gratitude towards such Gurus, telly actors spoke about the Gurus who inspired and played an important role in changing their lives.

These include Saachi Tiwari (Sumati, Baal Shiv), Charrul Malik (Rusa, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), and Rohitashv Gour (Manmohan Tiwari, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai).

Saachi Tiwari, aka Sumati in &TV’s Baal Shiv, said, “Guru Brahma, Guru Vishnu, Guru Devo Maheshwara’ - this quote implies the importance of a Guru or teacher in one’s life. In my school, my drama teacher was the one who guided me in times of doubt. She trusted me and brought out the best in me."

She further added, “Today, if I can perform onscreen, it is just because of her, and I will always be thankful to her forever. There was a time when I was not confident, but she motivated me, helped me hone my skills and asked me to keep trying. Whatever I have learned about acting is through her. She taught me how to express myself through my art. I express my love and respect by sending her a rose on Guru Poornima, and she always says, my Guru Dakshina to her is my hard work, my success, and my growth."

Charrul Malik, who plays Rusa in &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, spoke about her mother, she said, “My mother is my Guru. She has been instrumental in shaping my life, and I can’t thank her enough. She has been an all-rounder: a good Hindi professor, singer, and dancer. She had an unmatchable spark, and her never-give-up attitude helped me become what I am today. She got this attitude from my Nana Ji, an IAS officer."

My mother taught me everything, showed me directions, and made me experience life. She has always fueled my journey in journalism, anchoring, and acting. She always said, “one must be open to all possibilities in life; the worst you get is NO, but at least you tried". She also inspired me to keep moving ahead in life and never stop. There must be no saturation point in life", the star went on to add.

Rohitashv Gour, who we popularly know as Manmohan Tiwari in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, shared, “On the occasion of Guru Poornima, I would like to highlight the work of renowned filmmaker and dramatist Ranjit Kapoor. I honour him for his major influence on my life and work. Because of him, my time at the National School of Drama was successful."

He also said, “I cannot imagine my life’s journey without his presence. He supported me through thick and thin. He would consider me for various roles in the plays he would direct. He was the one who guided me in times of doubt and allowed me to be the best version of myself. Working with him was an incredible learning experience. Today, I am a successful actor, and I want to dedicate this success to my Guru, Shri Ranjit Kapoor."

