Hansika Motwani Has 7 Films and 2 Web Shows Lined-Up; Her Mother Reveals It All

Hansika Motwani recently tied the knot with her longtime entrepreneur-beau Sohael Kathuria. While their wedding pictures are all over social media, do you know that the actress also has seven movies in her pipeline? In a recent interview, Hansika’s mother revealed the same and shared that her daughter will be soon seen in web shows too.

“Hansika has seven films lined up and two web shows for Hotstar. She is going to be as busy as before," Hansika’s mother told E-Times. However, no further detail regarding these projects has been revealed.

Hansika Motwani made her acting debut in 2001 with the show Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand. However, she rose to fame for her role in Hrithik Roshan starrer Koi… Mil Gaya (2003) and Himesh Reshammiya’s Aap Kaa Surroor (2007). Besides these, she has worked in several other movies in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Meanwhile, Hansika’s mother also talked about the actress’ marriage to Sohael Kathuria and said, “I am lucky. I am overwhelmed. It is a big moment for any parent when his/her child gets married happily. Aur right time aur right age pe achcha ladka mil jaye, toh all I should say is God has been very kind. Haan, aaj main bahut khush hoon."

“We are also lucky that we have got related to such a nice family (Kathuriyas). It is so important to be a good human being," she added while sharing how lucky Hansika is for getting married to the man of her choice.

Earlier today, Hansika took to her Instagram handle and dropped pictures from her lavish wedding ceremony. In the clicks, the actress was seen wearing a gorgeous red bridal lehenga whereas Sohael sported an ivory sherwani and looked stunning. In one of the pictures, Hansika and her husband were seen taking pheras. Another click featured the couple posing together. One of the pictures also captured the sindoor applying ceremony. Hansika captioned the wedding photos, “Now & forever."

