Hansika Motwani's Honeymoon With Sohail Kathuria In Vienna Gets a Touch of Christmas, See Pics

Actress Hansika Motwani and her husband Sohail Kathuria are in Vienna for their honeymoon. While love is in the air, their romantic getaway got a touch of Christmas. On Saturday, the Koi Mil Gaya actress shared a slew of pictures and videos on her Instagram Stories from her Christmas eve.

In the first picture, Hansika can be seen posing with Santa Claus while making a puffed-up face. She rocked a comfy-looking shawl, furry boots, and black leggings. In another snap, she showed a Christmas tree lit up with fancy decorations in the middle of the bustling street. The actress also reposted a story shared by her husband Sohail in which she has nestled herself in a shopping cart and Sohail stood beside her with a beaming smile on his face.

She even shared a picture of herself sitting on a green couch in a hotel lobby. The grand Christmas tree in the background complimented her red festive outfit.

Earlier today, she posted a montage reel consisting of all the fun moments from her Christmassy honeymoon. It consisted of pictures and videos of the actress posing in front of a carnival ride, a long queue of people dressed up as Santa Claus standing in the middle of the street, a video of Hansika rocking a cozy hooded jacket, and much more. For the caption, she wrote, “Merry Christmas (heart emoji, Christmas Tree emoji, and snowman emoji)".

Hansika Motwani made her acting debut in 2001 with the show Jis Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand. However, she rose to fame for her role in Hrithik Roshan starrer Koi… Mil Gaya (2003) and Himesh Reshammiya’s Aap Kaa Surroor (2007). Besides these, she has worked in several other movies in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. She had tied the knot with entrepreneur Sohail Kathuria in a dreamy wedding ceremony that had taken place on December 4.

