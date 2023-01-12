Sakshi Tanwar Turns 50: Best Performances of the Bade Acche Lagte Hai Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SAKSHI TANWAR: Sakshi Tanwar is one of the most versatile actresses. The actress has built a fan base with her characters on TV shows, web series and films. Needless to say, she’s immensely talented and her strong on-screen roles are proof. Back in April 2013, Tanwar was also ranked among the top five most trustworthy celebrities. She rose to fame with her TV show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and went on to become a household name with her praise-worthy performance in Bade Acche Lagte Hai.

She made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with the film Dangal. Later, Sakshi Tanwar appeared in projects like Mai, Mission Over Mars and Dial 100 among others. If anything, she keeps proving her mettle as a performer while also revolutionizing female characters. We’ve all grown up watching her lead TV shows, and now that she’s doing the same in films and web series, let’s take a quick look at her praise-worthy journey on her birthday.

Here are films & web series that she starred in.

Mission Over Mars

M.O.M. - Mission Over Mars is a Hindi drama web series that premiered in 2019. The main characters in the show are Sakshi Tanwar, Mona Singh, Nidhi Singh, and Palomi Ghosh. It tells the intriguing story of four female scientists who, with their dedication, chart the path taken by the Mars Orbiter Mission of the Indian Space Agency.

Dangal

The sports drama biopic was released in 2016. With conviction, Sakshi Tanwar portrayed the Phogat sisters’ mother, alongside Aamir Khan, who essayed the role of their father. Dangal was a commercial success, breaking a number of box office records, including the record for the highest-grossing Indian film.

Mai

Mai, which premiered in 2022, is a family thriller drama streaming on Netflix. The lead character of the show, Sakshi Tanwar, portrays a grieving mother who sets on a mission to find out who was responsible for her daughter’s tragic death.

Dial 100

Dial 100 is a 2021 Indian Hindi-language thriller drama film, which stars Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead roles. The Zee5 film is loosely inspired by the Danish film The Guilty.

Sharmaji Ki Beti - Upcoming Film

Tahira Kashyap’s upcoming directorial feature film, Sharmaji Ki Beti, is a multigenerational ensemble comedy-drama about the middle-class, modern female experience. Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher will be seen in it. The film will give us a glimpse into the lives of urban women whose surnames are all Sharma.

