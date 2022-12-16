Harry and Meghan: A Look At Most Shocking Revelations Made By Couple In Netflix's Docuseries

After the first three episodes focused on their love story, the final three parts of the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan revealed how the couple thought they were treated differently than other Royal members. The couple’s difficulties following their 2018 wedding, particularly Meghan’s poor mental health and her miscarriage in 2020, as well as their decision to give up their Royal titles are followed in the final episodes of the docuseries. Here are the five revelations from the second installment of the docuseries that one must know:

‘Press Responsible for Meghan’s Miscarriage’

In episode six, Meghan Markle talked about her miscarriage in 2020. The duchess recalled saying, “I really wasn’t sleeping and the first morning that we woke up in our new home is when I miscarried". Prince Harry blamed English tabloids for his wife’s miscarriage while referring to her legal dispute with the publication in 2019. He said, “I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the (Daily) Mail did. I watched the whole thing."

Harry and Meghan’s Popularity Sparked Tensions With Other Royals

The couple’s tour of Australia, according to the documentary, was a turning point. Why? Because of the difficulties it supposedly caused inside the Royal Family as a result of the duo’s enormous popularity. Harry recognised that Meghan’s popularity had caused problems at the palace, much like his mother Diana, who married into the Royal Family and was well-liked by the public.Talking about the same, Harry said, “The issue is when someone who’s marrying in, who should be a supporting act, is stealing the limelight or doing the job better than the person born to do this. That upsets people. It shifts the balance".The two discussed how Meghan’s media coverage deteriorated as racial stereotypes linked her to drug usage, criminality, and terrorism.

Harry Claims Prince William Screamed At Him

In one of the episodes, Harry recalled going to Sandringham, the royal residence, for a meeting to talk about his and Meghan’s future role in the family. “It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father says things that simply aren’t true, and my grandmother quietly sits there and sort of takes it all in," he revealed.Prince Harry also claimed in the final chapters of the Netflix documentary that William “screamed" at him about the royal split. As a result, tensions between the two siblings grew even stronger. Harry also discussed a joint statement he and William issued in January 2020 in response to a newspaper article alleging that William’s “bullying attitude" was causing problems in the royal family. He claimed that he was not even informed of the statement and said, “No one had given me permission to put my name to a statement like that. They were happy to lie to protect my brother, and yet for three years, they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us."

Meghan Shares Her Relationship With ‘Grandma’ Queen Elizabeth

The duchess travelled for her first royal event with Queen Elizabeth II shortly after the wedding. Recalling that day, Meghan said, “It was great". She went on to say that the Queen had draped a blanket over both of their knees while they were in a car. Meghan was relieved to have a new grandma figure after being so close to her own grandmother. “I treated her as my husband’s grandma," she explained.

Prince Harry Misses Being a Part of The Royal Family

In another episode, Prince Harry admitted that he misses being a part of the royal family. He said, “I miss the weird family gatherings when we all get together under one roof for certain times of the year. Being part of the institution meant that I was in the UK, so I miss the UK, I miss my friends … I’ve lost a few friends in this process as well."

