Hrithik Roshan to Deepika Padukone, Bollywood Celebs Who Spoke About Their Mental Health Problems

Hrithik Roshan is undoubtedly one of the fittest celebrities in Bollywood but his journey has not been easy. During a recent interview with his fitness trainer Kris Gethin, the Krissh star said he was on the verge of depression during the filming of War. The actor stated how his body wasn’t prepared for the film and getting back into shape became an utterly difficult task for him. His strive to attain perfection only resulted in him facing exhaustion and adrenal fatigue. Besides Hrithik Roshan, many other Bollywood celebs have been vocal about their mental health struggles.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has been vocal about mental health and time and again encouraged her fans to live a healthy life. She was diagnosed with depression back in 2014, but it took her a year to publicly open up about her mental health issues. While sharing her experience with depression, she once told the Indian Express about “feeling directionless and empty for months" before she decided to seek professional help. In her case, it was the actress’ mother who noticed something was off. “I couldn't pinpoint one specific reason (for feeling low). It was her (Deepika’s mother) experience and presence of mind that encouraged me to seek help,” said Padukone.

Anushka Sharma

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star Anushka Sharma confirmed that she suffers from anxiety while responding to a quote related to depression she had put on Twitter. She revealed that she is on medication and that it is a biological problem that runs in her family. “I have anxiety. And I'm treating my anxiety. I'm on medication for my anxiety. Why am I saying this? Because it’s a completely normal thing. It's a biological problem. In my family, there have been cases of depression. More and more people should talk openly about it. There is nothing shameful about it or something to hide. If you had constant stomach pain, wouldn’t you go to the doctor? It’s that simple. I want to make this my mission, to take any shame out of this, to educate people about this,” she wrote.

Yo Yo Honey Singh

Honey Singh’s battle with depression and alcoholism has not been a secret from fans. At one point in his career, the Indian rap sensation was compelled to take a 2-year-long break to focus on his health. During an interaction with Pinkvilla, the rapper called it a ‘terrible’ phase where his alcohol addiction took a major toll on his mental health. Reportedly, he couldn’t sleep peacefully for months and it was his family who helped him get through the dark phase.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan began feeling troubled after receiving a shoulder injury back in 2010. During an interaction with ANI, the star confirmed that the injury affected his mental health and led him to enter a depressive mode. While doing so, he also confirmed about snapping out of the low phase.

Shraddha Kapoor

Back in 2019, Shradhha Kapoor opened up about feeling physical symptoms of anxiety. She told Pinkvilla about how she did not find any physiological diagnosis for her sudden episodes of pain. “We got so many tests done but there was nothing wrong with me in the doctor’s report,” said the actress. Eventually, she accepted that it is a part of her life and began approaching it with love and care.

