Hugh Jackman Teases Wolverine In Deadpool 3, Says Logan Is 'Frustrated' With Ryan Reynolds' Superhero

Hugh Jackman shared an interesting update about Wolverine’s bond with Deadpool in Deadpool 3. It was previously revealed that Jackman will reprise his role as the X-Men superhero for Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3. The actors confirmed the news with a hilarious video announcement. This would mark his first appearance as the Wolverine since Logan, which was released in 2017.

Now, speaking with Empire Film Podcast, Jackman teased that Logan and Deadpool ‘hate’ each other. “How do I categorize it? Ten being really close, zero being the reality: we’re zero; we’re opposites, hate each other," the Aussie actor said, speaking about the characters’ dynamics.

“[Logan is] frustrated by him [and] wants to be a million miles away from him or wants to punch him in the head. Unfortunately, he can’t be a million miles away from him in this movie, so I’m probably going to punch him in the head a lot," he added.

Advertisement

Jackman confessed that due to his theatre schedule, he is finding it ‘a lot harder’ to train for Wolverine. However, his motivation to get back in shape is to take out Reynolds on screen. His fitness schedule includes lifting weights thrice a week for now. Once his schedule is done, he will dive into six months of prep for the role.

Deadpool 3 will mark Deadpool and Wolverine’s debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe aka MCU. The last time we saw Logan on screen, the superhero was laid to rest after his battle with X-24. While it is unclear how Deadpool will bring Wolverine back to life and introduce both the iconic X-Men characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans are just happy with the fact that Wolverine and Deadpool will be seen together in the MCU.

Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3 featuring Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine is slated to release on November 8, 2024.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here