Huma Qureshi: ‘Tamil, Telugu Industries Not Talking Down to Their Audience, They Are Pushing Boundaries’

Huma Qureshi might be known as a Bollywood star, but the actress has also been a part of other film industries. She had shared the screen with Rajinikanth for Kaala, and with Ajith in Valimai. Now, in a recent interview, she opened up about the difference between working in the Hindi film industry vs working in South.

Talking to ETimes, Huma said, “People have realised that there is a lot to learn from them. Industries like Tamil and Telugu are not talking down to their audience. In fact, they are pushing their boundaries. The stories are contextual, they pride themselves in the cultural references, they are personalised, nuanced, and have a massive scale. The southern industries have done this repeatedly."

She went on to add, “The way things are going, multilingual projects are the in thing. For every actor and talent involved, the audience base increases. I feel thrilled that I did my second Tamil film, Valimai. I have learned so much by sharing screen space with Thala Ajith and Rajinikanth sir. Not just as an actor, but also as an audience member, I am excited about these big pan-India films. Why should we have so many boundaries within our country anyway? We need to shake things up a bit in these seminal times."

Well, do you agree with what Huma has to say? It is true that South industries have pushed boundaries and have even started faring better than Bollywood films in the Hindi belt. It has transcended the barrier of language, and is now making peple ask that what the industry is doing right.

On her work from, Huma would be seen in XXL with Sonakshi Sinha. The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz, who the actress is reportedly dating. She is also rumoured to be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi.

