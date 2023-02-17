A day after the first look of Ritika Singh from InCar was released, the makers have now unveiled an extremely intriguing and highly thought-provoking trailer of the film. The storyline of the film holds a gripping narrative and would leave one hooked to their seats. Helmed by debutant director Harsh Warrdhan, InCar is inspired by true events.

The trailer depicts the survival journey of a kidnapped girl. It begins with four men kidnapping a girl and then threatening to rape her. However, the girl deals with them bravely and attacks them in return. She even tries to escape by hitting one of the kidnappers with a glass rod. The trailer also shows how most of the film has entirely been shot in a moving car. Besides Ritika Singh, the trailer also Manish Jhanjholia, Sandeep Goyat, Sunil Soni, and Gyan Prakash. Watch the trailer here:

Speaking about the film Ritika Singh said, “InCar is an experience which every woman in this country has felt - The harassment with words, the double-meaning jokes, the lust and the rampant disregard for the law. The story explores how some men objectify other women but guard the honor of their mothers and sisters. It’s a human story that audiences of all ages will relate to."

Director Harsh Warrdhan also added, “InCar is a realistic, hard-hitting, and tense kidnapping story that takes place inside a speeding car. It shows the psychological trauma of a girl who suddenly finds herself in a life-and-death situation."

InCar is produced by Sajid Qureshi and presented by Inbox Pictures. The production house is known for its films like Abhay Deol’s Nanu Ki Jaanu, Govinda’s FryDay as well as their prominent work in the South Industry. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on 3rd March 2023 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

