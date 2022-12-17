Jack and Rose Could Not Have Survived On That Door In Titanic Climax, James Cameron Explains Why

If you haven’t watched the 1997 movie Titanic, you are surely living under a rock. The film which starred Kare Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio as Rose and Jack respectively revolved around two individuals belonging to different classes who fall in love amid the backdrop of the sinking Titanic. However, in the climax of the film, Jack froze to death in Atlantic waters while Rose survived as she laid down on a floating door. Several people have so far questioned why Rose did not make room for Jack on the door too. Years after, filmmaker James Cameron has explained the ‘science’ behind it.

In a recent interview, Cameron explained that both Jack Dawson and Rose DeWitt Bukater could not have survived on the floating door in Titanic and revealed the makers had also conducted a ‘scientific study’. He mentioned that a ‘thorough forensic analysis to justify the climax’ was also done. The analysis was done with two stunt people of the same weight as that of Winslet and DiCaprio.

“We have done a scientific study to put this whole thing to rest and drive a stake through its heart once and for all. We have since done a thorough forensic analysis with a hypothermia expert who reproduced the raft from the movie and we’re going to do a little special on it that comes out in February," Cameron told The Toronto Sun.

“… and we put sensors all over them and inside them and we put them in ice water and we tested to see whether they could have survived through a variety of methods and the answer was, there was no way they both could have survived. Only one could survive," the director added.

James Cameron concluded by saying that Jack ‘needed’ to die in Titanic because “It’s like Romeo and Juliet. It’s a movie about love and sacrifice and mortality. Love is measured by sacrifice… Maybe after 25 years, I won’t have to deal with this anymore."

