Jackky Bhagnani Reacts to Report Claiming Akshay Kumar Charged Rs 120 Cr for Cuttputlli

The entertainment industry is surrounded by many speculations. One of them is about film budgets and the actors’ fees. There have been rumours regarding Bollywood stars frequently charging extravagant rates for their films. Recently, there were reports stating that Shah Rukh Khan’s fee for Pathaan is way less than what Akshay Kumar had charged for his 2022 film Cuttputlli. Shedding some light, Cuttputlli producer Jackky Bhagnani opened up about this comparison and also talked about changing patterns of how actors charge fees.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, the producer of Cuttputlli, Jackky Bhagnani said he was both surprised and amused by the comparison. It is said that Shah Rukh Khan is charging around Rs 35-40 crore, along with a profit-sharing deal. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s fee for Cuttputlli was Rs 120 crore, which was 80% of the film’s budget. Cuttputlli was released last year on a streaming platform while Pathaan is all set for a theatrical release.

Responding to these rumours, Jackky Bhagnani said that one will be extremely misinformed if they calculate the actor’s fee this way. He said, “Every top actor in the industry now has a stake in the films’ profit." The producer here refers to the growing trend of profit-sharing deals cracked by actors in the industry. He added that as per the modern trend, actors ask for 50 to 80 per cent of the share in the film profits in addition to their fees.

Therefore the actors’ fees are determined by how much stake they ask for and how well the film performs after release. No matter who the actor is, the pattern is the same.

Making a strong statement, the producer said, “To compare one actor’s base fee with another actor’s overall profit earning is like comparing apples with oranges." In the interview, Jackky Bhagnani doesn’t reveal much about Akshay Kumar’s fees but asserts that the actor is fair when it comes to charging his fees.

Meanwhile, Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, opens in theatres on January 25. After a hiatus of almost five years, it marks the actor’s first release. In 2018, SRK’s most recent film was Aanand L. Rai’s Zero. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham also star alongside SRK in the film.

