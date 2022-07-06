Jamia to Reopen in Physical Mode From July 16, Exams From December

Jamia Millia Islamia is reopening the campus for all students except the freshers joining in the first semester of undergraduate and postgraduate courses from July 16. The vice-chancellor has asked deas and heads of all departments to make necessary arrangements for the return of students and report in the next meeting. The campus will reopen amid strict covid-19 precautions.

For students joining Jamia in the first semester, the classes will begin on August 1. The induction programme will begin on August 2 and conclude on August 3rd. The exams are scheduled to be held from December 1 to 15, as per the schedule after which winter vacations will begin from December 23 to January 1. The even semesters will start from January 2, the institute said in an official notice.

“The Vice-Chancellor, JMI (Najma Akhtar), on the recommendation of the Dean of Faculties has approved to reopen the university in offline mode from July 16, 2022, for all classes except 1st semester/Year, the notification read. The JMI resumed physical classes for final year postgraduate and final year undergraduate students in March. The first and second-year undergraduate students and first-year post-graduate students have been attending classes online.

Advertisement

While the physical classes for final-year post-graduate students resumed on March 2, physical classes for final-year undergraduate students resumed in mid-March. Three dry canteens at the university were also opened on March 2 with the permission of the registrar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.