Janhvi Kapoor Amps Up The Glam Quotient in Sexy Thigh-High Slit Gown in Dubai; Netizens Call Her 'Hot'

Janhvi Kapoor is currently one of the most promising actors in Bollywood. With just a couple of films yet, she has shown an impressive evolution as an actor. And now, with as difficult a role as Mili, she indeed conquering 2022. When it comes to western wear, Janhvi Kapoor has managed to grab attention with her fail-safe off-duty picks and iconic sartorial western picks. In fact, Janhvi has been known to slay in everything from a classic gown, and playful dresses to her out-of-the-box outfits. This time she was spotted in a sexy ivory gown with a thigh-high slit and needless to say the Roohi actress looked stunning in the ensemble.

In the pictures posted on her Instagram handle, the diva served some pure glitz fairytale-eque and red-carpet-worthy look. Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in a shimmery embellished champagne thigh-high slit gown paired with dainty earrings and a side-parted sleek bun. Her look was elevated by a one-shoulder plunging neckline. The actress completed her look with crystal-studded stilletoes. The actress struck sensuous poses at a rooftop of a high rise building in Dubai and the backdrop gives just enough limelight to the actress.

Advertisement

Take a look at the pics here:

Soon after the pics were shared,scores of her fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments. While one fan wrote, “Hot," another commented, “Amazing 😍."

Check out the actress’ stunning video here

These pictures are from the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022. The event was also attended by other celebrities including Shehnaaz Gill, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Govinda, Bhumi Pednekar, Tejaswi Prakash, Karan Kundra, Manushi Chhillar, Vaani Kapoor, Sunny Leone, and Hema Malini.

Advertisement

Before this, Janhvi attended the Elle Beauty Awards 2022 in a sequined mermaid gown. She walked the red carpet in an outfit straight out of a painting. Many Bollywood celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, and others, also attended the event.

Advertisement

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor’s recent survival thriller Mili, directed by Mathukutty Xavier, hit the theatres recently and it received a good response. The actress is currently filming Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal, which will star Varun Dhawan and be released on April 7, 2023.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here