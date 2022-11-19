Home » News » Entertainment » Jaya Bachchan: 'Women are Their Own Enemies, Educated Ones Also Have Double Standards'

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

Trending Desk

Last Updated: November 19, 2022, 21:18 IST

Mumbai, India

Jaya Bachchan spoke some harsh truths about women in Navya Naveli's podcast.
Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast What The Hell Navya releases a new episode every Saturday. A variety of topics are discussed in the episodes between the Bachchan family’s women – Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and Navya. The latest episode, titled 'One Crown, Many Shoes,' discussed the challenges women face. The final segment of the show featured Navya questioning the discrimination between men and women and how daughters and sons are raised differently at many households. At that point, Jaya Bachchan added that educated women also have double standards.

When Navya said that sons should be raised similarly to how people raise their daughters, Jaya Bachchan added, “Educated women also have double standards, which is so sad. I want to say it sometimes but do not feel good about saying it, but women are their own enemies.”

The actress also added that raising children is not only the responsibility of a mother but that of a father, too.

Shweta Bachchan had, in a previous podcast, opined that women should support each other. To this, Jaya stated, “I am very nice to Navya. I am always helping other women and always speaking for them. Let’s not talk about mother and daughter.”

Shweta also quoted Madeleine K Albright and said, “There is a special place in hell for women who don’t help other women.” Navya reacted to her mother's comment and read, “Charity should start at home, mother!”

Jaya Bachchan has always been vocal about her thoughts and never shies away from calling a spade a spade. She expresses her opinions on various topics on her granddaughter's podcast.

first published: November 19, 2022, 21:18 IST
last updated: November 19, 2022, 21:18 IST
