Jennifer Lopez Reveals Ben Affleck Is the Inspiration Behind Her Album 'This Is Me… Now'

It was just a couple of days ago when Jennifer Lopez made an announcement about her upcoming album after a hiatus of nine years. The new album titled ‘This Is Me…Now’ is a romantic play on her third studio album, ‘This Is Me…Then’ to mark its 20th anniversary. Though the album is set for release in 2023, the diva has already revealed its tracklist. Now, in her latest interaction with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Jennifer Lopez opened up about her inspiration behind the new record, and it is none other than the love of her life Ben Affleck.

On Monday, Jennifer Lopez shared snippets of her interaction with Lowe on Instagram, wherein she says, “20 years ago I fell in love with the love of my life and I was working on an album and it was called ‘This Is Me…Then.’ And it was all about capturing that moment in time." Lopez revealed how much love serves as an inspiration in her life as she hasn’t made a record like that since then. “When I am in love is when I am inspired and I was so inspired that I have not made a record like that since then," she explained.

At one point during the interview, the diva reveals she has been in pain in the past years and has always made it a point to cover it up. “I was in so much pain for so many years and my way of surviving was by working more and hiding that side of myself," she continued. However, rekindling her romance with Ben Affleck, Lopez has now found a happy ending to her unrequited romance. “But now 20 years later, it does have a happy ending," she said.

Such was the effect of love on her that Lopez felt it is time for her to make another record. “I was like it is time for me to make another record and the reason is that I want to capture this moment in time because it is even better than the first time," she added.

Jennifer Lopez’s last album titled A.K.A was released back in 2014. Since then she has only released standalone singles including Dinero in collaboration with Cardi B and DJ Khaled, and US with Skrillex. It was just before the release of her third studio album that Lopez began her high-profile relationship with Ben Affleck, the couple was also engaged, but eventually ended up calling it off.

Two decades later, after Lopez separated from Alex Rodriguez, she reunited with Affleck, and this time they sealed the deal in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Las Vegas that took place in the month of July this year.

