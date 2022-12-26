Jimin in Tears As He Wishes Jin on Christmas, Surprises BTS ARMY With Handwritten Note

BTS member Jimin has made ARMYs Christmas merrier by making a special appearance on Weverse to interact with them on a personal level. While doing so, the musician did not fail to wish his fellow bandmate Jin, who became the first member of the all-boy k-pop group to fulfil his mandatory military service. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Jimin initially asked ARMY about how they’re celebrating Christmas this year and also urged them to send photos of their joyous festive moments.

“What are you doing since it’s Christmas everyone? Please post your pictures," he reportedly asked on the social media application. At the time, Jimin was seemingly relaxing on his bed when he began responding to the celebratory photos of his fans. Apparently, he was missing Jin this year, and in a subsequent post, he articulated, “Merry Christmas to Jin Hyung too," before ending the short note with a pleading face and folded hands emoticon. Reacting to the post, a fan said, “Our warm wishes will reach him on time." Jimin who was touched by the response added, “That’s a lovely thing to say."

The special interaction did not just end there, one of the fans asked Jimin if he had prepared any presents for the ARMYs. He was reportedly quick to deliver an impromptu surprise when he shared a photo on social media holding a poster that read, “To ARMY, Merry Christmas - Jimin." Moments later, the BTS member ended up sharing the same photograph on Instagram as well. Take a look at it here:

Within a day, the photo has amassed over nine lakh likes on the photo-sharing application. As soon as the post caught the attention of his bandmate J-Hope, he took to the comment section to hail him as “Cutie" with a couple of fire emoticons.

It was on December 13, when Jin left to complete his 18 months of mandatory military service. BTS members V, Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, and J-Hope assembled together to bid farewell to Jin. Currently, the K-pop group is taking a hiatus and focusing on individual activities. Following Jin, other band members will also complete their mandatory duties with the military and resume as a band together in 2025.

