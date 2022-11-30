K-pop Couple HyunA and Dawn Announce Split on Instagram, Fans Heartbroken

K-pop artists HyunA and Dawn, who had announced their engagement in February 2022, surprised fans by announcing their breakup on November 30. HyunA made the announcement that the couple, who’ve been dating since 2016, have officially gone their separate ways.

She posted on Instagram, “We broke up. We decided to remain as good friends and colleagues. Thank you always for your support and for looking over us kindly."

HyunA and Dawn both left P Nation this past August. The couple were all set to be married after getting engaged in February this year.

Advertisement

They took their fans by surprise when they suddenly announced the news of their engagement on their respective Instagram handles. DAWN, whose real name is Kim Hyo-jong, had uploaded a short clip on his Instagram handle of a close-up of the ring and captioned it as, “MARRY ME." HyunA aka Kim Hyun-ah reposted the video on her Instagram and wrote, “Of course it’s a yes." She also shared a photo of their wedding rings.

As per a report in Koreaboo, the couple had the rings custom-made for by a Korean handmade jewellery brand called Diligems. Although the K-pop singers have been dating since 2016, they made it public only in 2018. The couple is currently managed by PSY’s label P Nation. Earlier, they were signed under Cube Entertainment, but in left it in 2019.

Advertisement

Fans have taken the breakup news hard. They flooded the comments section of the last photo HyunA posted with DAWN, some weeks ago, asking why did they break up and if they will be back together again.

Dawn debuted as a solo artist on November 5, 2019, with the single Money. HyunA, on the other hand, was a member of 4Minute and Wonder Girls.

The couple also collaborated with each other in September 2021 for their first duet EP 1+1=1.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here