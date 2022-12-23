Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii Actor Shweta Kawaatra, Daughter Get Stranded At Munich Airport For 30 Hrs; Watch

Actress Shweta Kawaatra - became a household name in the 2000s with shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, and Kkusum among others. The actress recently shared an account of a harrowing incident that happened to her at the Munich airport. The actress took to social media on Friday and shared her ordeal as she travelled from Mumbai to New York with a stopover in Munich.

In the clips posted on her Instagram, Shweta explained how her flight got cancelled in Munich and she was stranded inside the airport close to 30 hours, with her daughter. Shweta, who reached New York, called the staff rude and unhelpful. She also mentioned how it’s been seven days since the incident and they are yet to receive their luggage.

Shweta said, “Alright, so we travelled Lufthansa from Mumbai, had a transit at Munich where our flights got cancelled. We got stuck there, stranded for over 26-30 hours with my child. Nobody was there to help us and they expected us to stand in a five to six km line full of people to ask any questions."

She went on to say, “If at all the staff was available at the first class centre where I went they drove me and my daughter out from that place. They were very very rude and refused to listen to me. We had to spend a night at the airport. They promised that our luggage would arrive on the next flight, which didn’t happen. It has been seven days since we have been in New York and our luggage hasn’t arrived yet!"

Shweta captioned the post, “Disappointing experience with Lufthansa. Rude inconsiderate staff. 7 days and our bags still haven’t been found by @lufthansa. Hope we get our bags before we go back to India @lufthansa.city.center @lufthansacargoag @lhtechnik @lufthansaviews."

Soon after, several social media users took to the comments section to express concern and advise Shweta to file a complaint. One of the social media users commented, “Travel has become so stressful. It’s happened to me as well. I hope you find your bags," another wrote, “That’s terrible😖." A third comment reads, “This is absolutely ridiculous! I would sue for discrimination for being asked to leave from the first class counter! 😡."

Shweta has been a part of several popular daily soaps including Ghar Ek Mandir, Rishtey, Koshish, Te Meri Life Hai, Krishna Arjun, CID, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Saat Phere, Kumkum, Baal Veer, and others.

Shweta is married to actor Manav Gohil. After eight years of marriage, the couple became parents to a daughter, Zahara Tabeetha in 2012.

