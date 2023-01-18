Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Iconic 'Fashion' Scene, Says She Was Born With 'Swag'

Kangana Ranaut’s portrayal of model Shonali Gujral in Madhur Bhandarkar’s Fashion continues to stay one of her unforgettable performances from the initial stages of her acting career. On Tuesday evening, the actress went down memory lane to recall her Fashion days when a video of a throwback scene doing the rounds on social media caught her attention. Kangana Ranaut highlighted how back in the day, she had no idea what the word ‘swag’ meant. But she emphasised she was born with it.

While re-sharing the scene on her Instagram story, Kangana wrote, “When I was a teenager just 18 years old, didn’t even know a word called swag exists. I had it. Ha ha, one is born with it. Can’t be taught (wink face emoji)."

The throwback scene was originally shared by the notorious account Diet Sabya, which gained popularity for its fashion content online. In the video, Kangana Ranaut walks the fashion ramp as a boss lady, donning a dramatic costume. “When it comes to fashion and cinema, this moment is the cultural reset. Very few things come close. Thoughts. Feelings," wrote the website alongside the clip.

With thousands of likes, the clip ended up garnering praise from a barrage of netizens. Even actress Mrunal Thakur couldn’t control herself from complimenting the diva and commented, “This scene! And Kangana goosebumps," along with a heart emoticon.

Helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar, the movie also starred Priyanka Chopra and Mugdha Godse in the lead roles. The plot of the movie revolved around the life of a small-town girl Meghna Mathur who sets out to achieve her dream of becoming a glamorous supermodel. However, destiny takes a sudden twist when she learns that success comes at a price in the manipulative world of haute couture.

Kangana Ranaut, who was last seen in Dhaakad, has multiple projects in the pipeline. She will play the role of a pilot in Tejas and has donned the hat of a producer for Tiku Weds Sheru. Meanwhile, she will also essay late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the self-directed Emergency.

