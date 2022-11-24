Kanye West Showed Porn And Explicit Pics of Kim Kardashian to Control His Staff: Report

After his fall-out with Adidas, Kanye West has been embroiled in yet another controversy. According to a report in Rolling Stone, the rapper would show his staff porn and explicit images of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian to control and manipulate them. Former Yeezy and Adidas employees claim that the alleged incidents took place over the course of a decade. As per them, the rapper used “intimidation tactics" that were sexualized, provocative and frequently directed towards women to control staff of his fashion empire.

Sharing how toxic and unprofessional the work culture was at Adidas and Yeezy, many attendees have claimed that Kanye West played pornography in meetings, discussed porn and showed an intimate photograph of Kim Kardashian in job interviews. The employees couldn’t say anything as they feared for their jobs. Apart from the ignominious acts, the rapper his team at Yeezy explicit videos and photos of Kim and his own sex tapes.

As per the publication, the members of Yeezy, in a revelatory open letter, also stated that Kanye West showed porn and explicit photos and videos in the presence of executives but none of them raised an objection against his “problematic behaviour" and “turned their moral compass off."

Even when Kanye would make the environment at the office uncomfortable and sexualized around women, the higher authority members avoid discussing the matter. West used to ‘bully and intimidate to get what he wants," stated the letter, reported Rolling Stone.

“There was no accountability," a person at the Qinyuan meeting said and added, “Difficult moments happened, with executives in the room — VP level or higher — and nothing would be done. You’d still show up to work the next day," reported the publication.

Kanye lost a design contract with the sportswear company last month after making anti-Semitic remarks. According to one of the employees, Ye showed an explicit picture of Kardashian during a job interview in 2018. Another former worker reportedly stated that Ye allegedly presented “personal" photographs of Kardashian to the design staff at his Yeezy brand in the same year. “My wife just sent me this," Kanye said after showing a “very revealing and personal" photograph of Kim on his phone.

One of them revealed in the letter, “I feel it was a tactic to break a person down and establish their unwavering allegiance to him, testing and destroying people’s boundaries."

The letter was sent to the executive board members and newly installed CEO of Adidas by former high-ranking employees for Yeezy this week, where the authority was asked to address “the toxic and chaotic environment that Kanye West created" and “a very sick pattern of predacious behavior toward women," reported the publication.

Adidas, however, when contacted by Rolling Stone, said in a statement that they “will not discuss private conversations, details, or events that lead (sic) to our decision to terminate the Adidas Yeezy partnership and decline to comment on any related speculation."

Kanye West also hasn’t responded to the allegations yet.

