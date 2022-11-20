Home » News » Entertainment » Kapil Sharma Reveals His Sunday Gyaan With Some Dapper-Looking Pictures Of Himself, See Here

Kapil Sharma Reveals His Sunday Gyaan With Some Dapper-Looking Pictures Of Himself, See Here

Kapil Sharma is in his element as he shares dashing pictures of himself on a Sunday.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: November 20, 2022, 17:04 IST

Mumbai, India

Kapil Sharma striking a pose between a working Sunday
Kapil Sharma striking a pose between a working Sunday

Kapil Sharma has been on a roll lately. The Kapil Sharma Show is back on television sets and the physical transformation and the weight loss he underwent made all the major headlines in 2022. Not only that, the actor has donned the acting cap once again for an Independent film Zwigato which had its world premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival followed by a showcase at Busan Film Festival. Therefore, there is nothing stopping Kapil Sharma from grinding even on lazy weekends.

On Sunday, the comedian and actor took to his Instagram handle to share a bunch of pictures of himself where he can be seen posing in a trendy-looking sweatshirt and jeans along with dashing stubble to go with the look. He wrote in the caption, “When you love your job then there is no Sunday or every day is Sunday. Good morning. BTW [By the way] which one should I select for my next profile picture ?"

Advertisement

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Seeing Kapil Sharma in spirits, several celebs and fans were quick to compliment him. Singer Shilpa Rao wrote, “Aag Hi Aag(with fire emoji)". One of the fans commented, “Dekh Raha Hai Binod? Bhai Web Series mein aane ke baad kitna chamak rahe hai!" Another one wrote, “Mujhe Laga Abhishek Bachchan Hai!" Someone also said, “All pics are perfect and awesome. Love your T-shirt. It matches with your watch. Lovely watch and lovely combination!"

Earlier this week, Kapil Sharma also marked his wife Ginni Chatrath’s birthday with a romantic Instagram Post. Along with some adorable pictures, he had written, “Happy Birthday my love @ginnichatrath. Thank You for adding beautiful colors in my life. May God Bless You with all the love and happiness of this universe. #happybirthday(sic)"

Advertisement

On the professional front, his film Zwigato has been helmed by Nandita Das. It tells the story of a factory floor manager who loses his job during the time of pandemic when everyone is facing a financial crisis, however, the man joins the food delivery app called Zwigato, after which the real plot unravels.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: November 20, 2022, 17:04 IST
last updated: November 20, 2022, 17:04 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+17PHOTOS

Ranveer Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill Among Celebrities At Awards Night In Dubai

+14PHOTOS

Disha Patani, Vicky Kaushal, Krishna Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Dia Mirza, Nora Fatehi Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About