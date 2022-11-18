Kapil Sharma Shares Adorable Pictures With Wife Ginni Chatrath on Her Birthday, See Here

Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath make one of the most adorable celeb couples in town. The couple, who tied the knot in Jalandhar on December 12, 2018, are also proud parents to their son Trishaan and daughter Aanyra Sharma born respectively in 2021 and 2019. As Ginni Chatrath is celebrating her 33rd birthday today, Kapil Sharma marked the occasion with an adorable post.

On Friday, the face of the famed comedy talk show The Kapil Sharma Show took to his Instagram handle to share a few loved-up pictures of himself with Ginni. In one of the snaps, Kapil can be seen posing with his wife with a scenic backdrop of cityscapes in Dubai. In another picture, Kapil is holding Ginni from behind as they gaze lovingly in each other’s eyes. Along with the pictures, Kapil also penned a wholesome note that read, “Happy Birthday my love @ginnichatrath. Thank You for adding beautiful colors in my life. May God Bless You with all the love and happiness of this universe. #happybirthday(sic)"

As soon as the comedian dropped the post, the comment section was swarmed by fans with birthday wishes. One of them wrote, “Dear @Ginni. Wishing you a very happy birthday! Have a great year ahead. God Bless You with good health, happiness and peace". Another one commented, “Beautiful couple(with heart eyes emoji)". Someone also said, “Happiest Birthday Ginni Bhabhi! Lots of love from Pakistan!"

In one of his earlier interviews with IANS, Kapil had talked candidly about Ginni. He had shared, “She fell for me first but mujhe hamesha apne class difference ke wajah se doubts the ki kuch bhi ho sakta hai (I always had doubts about the future of the relationship because of our class differences). One of my friends even told me that Ginni likes me but I didn’t take it seriously. I never thought anything would be possible between the two of us. But God has been very kind and I’m lucky that I got married to her."

On the professional front, Kapil Sharma would be seen in Nandita Das directorial Zwigato. It tells the story of a factory floor manager who loses his job during the time of pandemic, when everyone is facing financial crisis, however the man joins the food delivery app called Zwigato, after which the real plot unravels.

