Karan Johar Says 'Might Be Murdered' For Sharing Stars Ask Rs 20 Cr But Record Rs 5 Cr Opening

Director Karan Johar never fails to voice his opinions and doesn’t seem to hold back when discussing diverse topics. Recently, on the Masters’ Union podcast, Karan Johar discussed the recent trends, including how the Telugu film industry is flourishing. During the chat, the director also opened up about actors who put out a few successful movies and demand big fees.

Karan Johar openly criticised celebrities who demand 20 crores in compensation but fail to provide even a 5-crore opening in theaters. The filmmaker said, “I might be murdered for saying this, but if you are opening to five crores and you are asking me for 20 crores, how is that fair? Delusion is one disease that has no vaccine."

Further, Karan Johar was all praises about the Telugu film industry. He said, “I have so much emotion. My heart lies in Hindi cinema. But if you ask me, as a business person, I think Telugu is a far more lucrative industry." He added that the success of the Telugu film industry can be credited to the actors in that industry.

Additionally, he also spoke about his very popular project Student of the Year which launched actors Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt. The director revealed that though the movie was a box office hit he had suffered losses. He also mentioned how once Yash Chopra told him that ‘a film never fails, a budget does.’ In the podcast, he said that it was very stressful when he faced losses with Student Of The Year. Moreover, Karan Johar affirmed that there is no “black money" involved in the film industry and that no funds originate from “irrational sources."

On the work front, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Karan Johar’s upcoming movie, will hit theatres in April of this year. It stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt. In 2022, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions was involved in the much talked about project Brahmastra. His production house was also part of Vijay Devakonda’s Liger, Vicky Kaushal’s Govinda Naam Mera, Gehraiyaan, and JugJugg Jeeyo to name a few.

