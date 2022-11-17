Kartik Aaryan Reveals His Character in Freddy is 'Not a Conventional Bollywood Hero'

Disney+ Hotstar recently announced their upcoming spine chilling romantic thriller Freddy. Produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd, NH Studioz and Northern Lights Films, directed by Shashanka Ghosh and starring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F, the film will release on December 2, 2022.

Freddy is about the journey of Dr. Freddy Ginwala, a shy, lonely and socially awkward person who loves playing with his miniature planes and the only friend he has is his pet turtle Hardy. Filled with unusual twists, turns and chaos of emotions, Freddy will keep the audiences at the edge of their seats.

Giving a sneak peek of his character, the actor said, “The character is dark – He is not your conventional Bollywood hero. You wouldn’t consider him a hero at all. My character in Freddy helped me explore a different side of my craft and encouraged me to challenge my abilities at every step as an actor."

Advertisement

Sharing his excitement about being part of the film, Kartik Aaryan said, “It’s different. It’s gripping. It’s a dark thriller that’s been missing for a while. Freddy leaves you at the edge of your seat at every corner. It’s a very special film to me, and I hope audiences appreciate the effort and everything we’ve attempted to do with the film."

Read all the Latest Showsha News here