Kartik Aaryan Says He Wants to Meet His Fans and 'Have One-on-One Conversations with Them'

Kartik Aaryan has been making and breaking various records with his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor has shown phenomenal growth in his career graph which has landed him a bigger space in the Bollywood industry.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kartik spoke about his fan base. He said, “I am lucky enough to have earned a loyal fanbase that I don’t want to lose ever. I love my fans immensely. And my fan base is something that nobody can snatch away from me."

He further added, “My fanbase is not something that I have acquired overnight. It has taken me a lot of time to reach here. It’s been a journey for me – from Pyaar Ka Punchnama to Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and now Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, I have created a loyal fan base along with my journey."

Advertisement

The actor talked about how his fans know him and react to everything that he is up to. He said, “My fans react to whatever city I am in. They want to meet me, and I really want to meet them and have one-on-one conversations with them."

The fanmade superstar delivered the biggest opening weekend of the year with this film and he first celebrated that success with his fans at Gaiety Galaxy and further in Pune, Kolkata and Varanasi. He also recently celebrated his 175 crore success with young kids of the CRY Foundation at a special screening of the film for them.

Moreover, with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 now released, Kartik also has films like, Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy and Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled next in his kitty.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.