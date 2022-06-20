Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 5th Weekend Collection Surpasses The Kashmir Files, RRR Earnings

Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been ruling the box office ever since its release. The film has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year so far. Even a month after its release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues to rule hearts and the box office. On Monday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that Kartik Aaryan’s film earned Rs 5.68 crore on its fifth weekend, taking its total collection to Rs 181.82 crore.

This means that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s fifth-weekend box office collection is more than what Anupam Kher’s The Kashmir Files or Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR had earned. While The Kashmir Files had collected Rs 2.50 crore on its fifth weekend, RRR had earned Rs 3.32 crore.

Recently, Kartik Aaryan also celebrated the success of the movie in a special way. The actor held a special screening of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 for children of the Cry Foundation NGO in Mumbai. Around 100 to 120 children had attended the screening and the pictures of the same later went viral on social media.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released on May 20. It was directed by Anees Bazmee and also starred Kiara Advani and Tabu in key roles apart from Kartik Aaryan. The film is a sequel to the 2006 film that starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Ameesha Patel. With its latest sequel, Kartik has managed to add his own touch to ghostbusting. It should be noted that despite the three new releases, Samrat Prithviraj, Major, and Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram, the business of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has managed to hold fast.

Meanwhile, a month after its theatrical release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is now also available on Netflix.

