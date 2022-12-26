Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Christmas Celebration With Family Is All About Love; Pics

It was a cosy and intimate Christmas celebration for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. The adorable couple was joined by their close friends and family on the special occasion. Katrina Kaif even gave a sneak peek to her fans from her fun get-together. In one of the pictures, the actress was seen posing with her family - Vicky Kaushal, father-in-law Sham Kaushal, mother-in-law Veena, Sunny Kaushal and her sister Isabelle Kaif. The family was well-coordinated in the Christmas theme outfits.

While Vicky looked dapper in a full-sleeved t-shirt and black and white printed pyjamas, Katrina Kaif opted for a red co-ord printed pyjama set. Even Isabelle twinned with her sister in a similar co-ord set. The next photo showed a close-up of the Christmas tree that was beautifully decorated. The tree also had a polaroid photo of Katrina and Vicky. “Merry Christmas," Katrina captioned her post.

The moment the photos were posted, fans and admirers rushed to the comment section and wished the actress. Actress Neha Dhupia commented, “Cuties", while celebrity stylist Ami Patel wrote, “Merry Xmas to all of you". Meanwhile, filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Karan Johar dropped heart emojis. One of the fans wrote, “Happy holidays Kay & family," another one said, “Merry Christmas."

One of her Instagram stories also featured her sister Isabelle Kaif and director Karishma Kohli posing together. Even Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi joined close friends Katrina and Vicky on the special occasion.

Mini Mathur also shared a series of pictures from her Christmas celebration with Katrina. In the clicks that she shared, Vicky and Katrina were spotted with their entire squad.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot last year on December 9 in a private ceremony in the presence of their friends and family. The couple recently celebrated their first anniversary.

Talking about the work front, Katrina will be seen in Tiger 3 and Merry Christmas. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in her kitty. On the other hand, Vicky, who was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera, will now appear in Sam Bahadur. He also has an untitled film with Sara Ali Khan.

