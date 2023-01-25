HAPPY BIRTHDAY KAVITA KRISHNAMURTHY: Padma Shri awardee and Indian classical playback singer Kavita Krishnamurthy’s music was on rage back in the 80s and 90s. She gave tough competition to the legendary musicians like Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Sonu Nigam, and many more.

From Bole Chudiyan, and Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan to Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast, she has multiple evergreen hits registered in her name. She began learning music under the guidance of classical singer Saba Balram Puri. Such was her passion, that at the mere age of nine, Kavita got an opportunity to croon a Bengali number alongside the Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar.

The iconic singer is celebrating her 65th birthday on Wednesday, January 25. To mark the special occasion, here we have listed down some of her latest melodious singles.

Mujhe Pyar Hai

Accentuated with melodious tabla beats, Mujhe Pyar Hai is a romantic number by Kavita Krishnamurthy. The lyrics of the track that chronicles the process of falling in love were penned by Vikram Tanha. Meanwhile, the music to Mujhe Pyar Hai is given by Vikram N Vikram.

O Sahiba O Sahiba (Lofi Mix)

While the original track was released in 2002 in the tracklist of Dil Hai Tumhara, it was in December 2022 when Kavita Krishnamurthy released its Lofi version for fans. In collaboration with vocals by Sonu Nigam, the lyrics were given by Sameer, and the track was composed by the duo Nadeem-Shravan.

Shukriya Shukriya

Featuring her 2022 extended play featuring Thakur Doultani, Shukriya Shukriya, is a 4-minute 17-seconds long mellow rendition. Released under the banner of Audiolab music, the EP has three more singles including Jab Yaad Teri Aati Hai, Yeh Jo Pyaar Hota Hai, and Dil Bar Tera Deedar.

Koi Chaahat Koi Hasrat

Koi Chaahat Kai Hasrat by Kavita Krishnamurthy features in her 2022 released collaborative album Hasratein with Ghulam Ali. While the lyrics were penned by Dipti Mishra, the music is composed by Nayab Raja.

Kanha Re

https://open.spotify.com/track/3tF0OuLAFjXTxkVINUCCTc

This devotional song by Kavita Krishnamurthy is composed by Siddharth Parashar and produced by Rishabh Dixit. Elevate with the tunes of the flute, the track makes references to Lord Krishna’s life.

