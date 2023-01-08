KGF Star Yash Teams Up With KVN Productions For His Next Movie 'Yash 19'; Deets Inside

While Yash fans are celebrating his 37th birthday, here’s some exciting news for all. On Sunday, officials from KVN Productions met the pan-India star to not only wish him on his special day but to also announce that their next film will be headlined by Yash. It is tentatively titled as Yash 19. The director and cast details are yet to be disclosed but if reports are to be believed, it will be a big movie with a whopping budget of Rs 400 crore.

Earlier today, it was also reported that Yash’s KGF: Chapter 3 is not happening ‘anytime soon’ because the director Prashanth Neel is busy. Entertainment portal Koimoi reported the same and cited one of the KGF’s producers saying that the pre-production work for the film hasn’t started yet. He also added that the film is likely to go on floors in 2025. The producer also revealed that there are plans of taking the KGF franchise beyond the fifth installment too. “It is possible in the KGF franchise that after the 5th part, another hero may play Rocky Bhai’s role, just like the James Bond series, the heroes keep changing," he said and added that KGF 3 might release in 2026.

Yash, who is also celebrating his birthday on Sunday, recently penned a letter addressing his fans and revealed that he is working on something and so needs a special gift from his fans - ‘patience and understanding’. “I am working towards clinching something that I believe in and am passionate about. You are the ones who empower me to think bigger and better. When I meet you next, I want to share that news and all the details with you. To be able to do that, I need some more time, which seems unlikely by the 8th of January. So, this year, I ask you all a specific gift - the gift of your patience and understanding," a part of his note read.

