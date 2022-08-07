Khloe Kardashian And Private Equity Investor Split After Former Welcomed Baby With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian has called it quits with her mystery private equity investor boyfriend, according to multiple media outlets. The American model embarked on a new romance with the private equity investor, who she met at a dinner party in June.

“Khloe and the private equity investor broke up," a source told Us Weekly on Saturday. “They split a few weeks ago, things just fizzled out between them." The news comes a day after Khloe welcomed her second baby with her ex Tristan Thompson via surrogacy.

It was reported in June that Khloe’s elder sister Kim Kardashian introduced her to the private equity investor. An insider had informed PEOPLE that despite their relationship being at an early stage, the 37-year-old American media personality was “feeling good" with her new man.

Rumours about Khloe’s pregnancy only got confirmed last month and the ex-couple welcomed their second child – a baby boy – via surrogacy. The two are already parents to 4-year-old daughter, True.

Earlier this year, Khloe Kardashian’s representative had put out a statement to multiple media outlets that she was pregnant with her second child. It read, “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

Khloe and Tristan’s romantic relationship has gone through some really choppy waters. Kardashian began dating basketball player Tristan Thompson in 2016, later giving birth to a daughter, True Thompson, on April 12, 2018, amidst controversy after Thompson was found to have cheated on Kardashian during her pregnancy.

In February 2019, Kardashian and Thompson split after it was revealed that he had allegedly cheated on Kardashian with her younger half-sister Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend Jordyn Woods. In August 2020, they resumed their relationship after quarantining together during the COVID-19 pandemic. In June 2021, they were reported to have broken up again.

