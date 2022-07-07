Actress Kriti Sanon is an absolute fitness enthusiast and is known for enjoying all types of exercises, from HIIT, yoga, pilates, strength training and even dancing. She recently shared a video of herself working out and we can tell that she does love a good back stretch. Her caption said, “Nothin like a good back stretch…"

One of her Instagram captions read, “Get out of your lazy beds and do some exercise- walk around, yoga, mat workout, dance(my fav) , cardio, anything.. just wake up every inch of your body, and you’ll have a great day!!"

The post shows her practising the quaint art of meditation. Meditation is a verified way of distressing oneself, it also reduces anxiety and helps a person know and embrace both the body and the mind, all at once.

Physical fitness is the need of the hour. Our B-Town actors have always put much emphasis on agility and fitness. The Heropanti Heroine Kriti Sanon is not to be left behind.

Kriti is agile and nubile, and she exercises regularly to be superbly fit.

Vogue had quoted her saying at an interview, “It’s important to watch what you eat, when you eat, and the gap between your meals. Have smaller portions every two hours. I sometimes like having dates too, it gives you instant energy."

Even during the pandemic she would constantly urge her followers to work out at home without proper equipments or a personal trainer and would also remind everyone that you can workout just by yourself if you set your mind on it.

“Keeping yourself fit in current times is really important and spot-running is an easy way to do that at home," read one of her captions on Instagram from during the pandemic.

