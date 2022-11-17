Kriti Sanon Leaves Internet Stumped With Her Epic Reply to Paps' Question, 'Aapka Partner Nahi Hai?'

Kriti Sanon gave a fitting reply to a paparazzo when she arrived at an award show in Mumbai on Wednesday night. The actress, who has been on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Bhediya along with Varun Dhawan, turned up alone in a showstopping outfit at the event.

As the actress was posing for the photographers on the red carpet, she was asked by one of the paps about her partner. “Aapka partner nahi hai (You don’t have a partner)?" a photographer asked her. Kriti looked amused, smiled and replied, “Toh kya hua?" (So how does that matter?)

Kriti dazzled in a satin blue gown with midriff-baring cutout details. She teamed the stylish outfit with a sparkling pair of earrings and bejewelled heels. In the makeup section, the actress did smokey eyes and sported slicked-back hair.

Whether it is gracing the red carpet, attending a Diwali bash or promoting her upcoming movie, Kriti Sanon never fails to impress. The Mimi star is a style icon and has served as some major wardrobe inspiration to her fans.

Kriti recently promoted Bhediya on the sets of Bigg Boss 16, where she also interacted with the contestants, along with her co-star Varun Dhawan. The Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon starrer marks director Amar Kaushik’s third feature after Stree and Bala.

For the unversed, Bhediya marks the second onscreen collaboration of Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. The popular actors have earlier shared the screen in Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale, along with Bollywood’s most-loved onscreen pair, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. ‘Bhediya’ also unites Dinesh Vijan and Varun Dhawan after the success of Badlapur.

