Kriti Sanon Wants THIS Kind of Love, Companionship in Life, Says 'When All You Need...' | See Post

Kriti Sanon never shies away when it comes to expressing her feelings for the people she loves. Her Instagram handle clearly depicts how close the actress is to her family. On Monday, the Mimi star dropped a remarkable post to mark her parents’ wedding anniversary. While sharing the post, she made sure to express how her parents are the best example of the ‘love and companionship’ she would want in her life.

Kriti shared a slew of pictures featuring her parents, Rahul and Geeta Sanon, on Instagram. The photos were accompanied by an adorable caption that read, “When all you need is each other! (And of course me and Nups too) Happiest Anniversary Mumma and Papa! You guys are the best example of the kind of love and companionship I’d want in life."

Soon after the photos surfaced online, Kriti’s fans bombarded the comment section to wish the actress’s parents. One Instagram user wrote, “Happiest Anniversary to them may this year becomes happiness and more love in their life always happy and loving each other like this." Another user articulated, “Wish you a very happy anniversary both of you. God bless you always." A third user penned, “Happy Anniversary to these cute babies." While some Instagram users sent love by dropping heart emoticons, others compared the resemblance of the actress with her father.

On the work front, Kriti is swamped with the promotions of her upcoming film Bhediya. The film is set to hit the theatres on November 25.

Director Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya is a comic thriller which revolves around the story of a man, played by Varun Dhawan, who starts transforming into a wolf after being bitten by an animal. Besides Varun and Kriti, the film also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal, Abhinay Raj Singh and Bhavesh Lohar in pivotal roles.

