Last Film Show, India's Official Entry For Oscars 2023, Shortlisted For Best International Feature Film

Pan Nalin's The Last Film Show or Chhello Show grabbed everyone's attention after it was announced as India's official entry for Oscars 2023.

Last Updated: December 22, 2022, 07:57 IST

Last Film Show is inspired by director Pan Nalin’s own childhood.
It is a proud day for India. The Last Film Show or (Chhello Show) has been shortlisted for the 95th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category.

The film will be competing in the category along with Alejandro González Iñárritu’s Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths along with Holy Spider (Denmark), All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany), Saint Omer (France), Corsage (Austria), EO (Poland), Return to Seoul (Cambodia), Decision to Leave (South Korea), Close (Belgium) and Argentina, 1985 (Argentina).

The Last Film Show was also India’s official entry for Oscars 2023. In an earlier interview with News18 Showsha, the film’s director Pan Nalin was asked if he was taken aback when his leart that his film was selected for India’s official entry to the Oscars. To this, he shared, “I was definitely taken aback because my focus had been on the release. We released the film in Spain and Germany. We were preparing the India release. So, I was really happy going around to the countryside to just show the movie to the group of invitees. That was going really well. People were really appreciating it. We had screenings in Chennai, Pondicherry, and Hyderabad too. When the news came, it changed the whole narrative around the film. Suddenly there was this tremendous curiosity (among all) about the film. It was nominated even before it was released. The cast and the crew were also thrilled because we know how much effort we had put in."

The Last Film Show (Chhello Show) is inspired by director Pan Nalin’s own childhood. The film follows the dreams and aspirations of a nine-year-old boy, Samay (Bhavin Rabari), in rural Gujarat, India. Obsessed with watching movies on the big screen, Samay’s life takes a dramatic turn when his beloved neighbourhood Cinema is converted from 35 mm to digital.

first published: December 22, 2022, 07:53 IST
last updated: December 22, 2022, 07:57 IST
