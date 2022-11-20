Home » News » Entertainment » Last Film Show: India's Official Entry To Oscars To Release In US On This Date

Last Film Show: India's Official Entry To Oscars To Release In US On This Date

The much-loved coming-of-age drama Chhello Show or Last Film Show will be releasing in theatres soon.

Last Film Show is directed by Pan Nalin.
Pan Nalin’s globally-celebrated Last Film Show (Chhello Show) will release in theatres in the US on December 2, 2022. The much-loved coming-of-age drama has been selected as India’s Official Entry to the 95th Oscars.

Hollywood’s legendary Samuel Goldwyn Films are distributing the film in US theatres. One of their previous releases, Thomas Vinterberg’s Another Round, also won Best International Feature Film at the 2021 Academy Awards.

Inspired by director Pan Nalin’s own childhood, the Last Film Show (Chhello Show) follows the dreams and aspirations of a nine-year-old boy, Samay (Bhavin Rabari), in rural Gujarat, India. Obsessed with watching movies on the big screen, Samay’s life takes a dramatic turn when his beloved neighbourhood Cinema is converted from 35 mm to digital.

Producers Siddharth Roy Kapur and Dheer Momaya, and Director Pan Nalin jointly talked about the film’s US release and said, “We’re thrilled to finally announce the much-awaited release of Last Film Show in US cinemas on December 2. The film had its grand World Premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival last year, and since then has received awards at several prestigious film festivals around the world. With the backing of our esteemed partners, Samuel Goldwyn Films, we are looking forward to bringing the film to stateside audiences and giving it the best platform it needs for the 95th Academy Awards."

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview with News18 Showsha, the Last Film Show director Pan Nalin was asked if he was taken aback when his movie was selected for India’s official entry to the Oscars. To this, he agreed and said, “When the news came, it changed the whole narrative around the film. Suddenly there was this tremendous curiosity (among all) about the film. It was nominated even before it was released. The cast and the crew were also thrilled because we know how much effort we had put in".

