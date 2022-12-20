Loki Season 2 First Look Out: Tom Hiddleston's Cheeky MCU God Returns With Owen Wilson's Mobius

The first look of Loki season 2 debuted as part of Disney+’s slate for 2023. The footage of the second season of the hit Marvel Cinematic Universe series featured snippets of Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief in action with Owen Wilson’s Mobius by his side.

“A little over the top, don’t you think," Mobius is heard telling in one of the scenes while three Lokis stood together. All three of them appeared to have travelled through different periods of time. Apart from the first look at Loki season 2, the clip also revealed the numerous projects fans can expect in 2023.

This includes Secret Invasion, Marvel Cinematic Universe’s brand new six-episode miniseries which will star Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Olivia Colman, and Martin Freeman. The show will mark Emilia Clarke’s debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Other projects on the slate include the new season of The Mandalorians, Ahsoka, American Born Chinese and Pixar’s Win or Lose, as well as the live-action remake Peter Pan and Wendy.

Fans took to the comments to express their excitement about the upcoming releases. “We can all agree that Mandalorian season 3 and Loki season 2 are gonna be the most hyped shows," a fan said. “I’m definitely looking forward to Mandalorian: Season Three, Ahsoka, Secret Invasion, and Loki: Season Two," added another. “I’m so excited for Loki, Secret Invasion and The Mandalorian," a third fan said.

“Ahsoka, Mandalorian s3, and Loki 2 look like they have the best stories out of the bunch, most excited for them," added a fourth. “Can’t wait for the next season of The Mandalorian and Ahsoka’s premiere. Also, I can’t forget Secret Invasion and Wakanda Forever!" another comment read. We are equally excited!

