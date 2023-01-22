Mahesh Babu Thanks Wife Namrata Shirodkar For 'Lifting Me Up' As He Sends Her Birthday Wishes

Mahesh Babu’s wife and actress Namrata Shirodkar is celebrating her 50th birthday on Sunday. On this special day, Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram handle and dropped an unseen picture of his wife. In the photo, which looked from one of her throwback vacations, Namrata can be seen posing amid the backdrop of a river and mountains. She wore brown trousers with red high-neck and layered it with a blue short-coat. The actress also added white shoes and brown goggles to complete her look.

Along with the picture, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata also penned down a heartwarming note and thanked Namrata always being there with him. “Happy birthday NSG! Thank you for putting things in perspective… for lifting me up and for being you always!" he wrote with some red heart emojis.

This comes as Namrata also shared in an interview how she cannot even imagine “any special day without Mahesh and our children Siddharth and Sitara". “Not a day has gone by since we came together when I have not been grateful for my soulmate. I wonder what my life would have been without Mahesh!" she told E-Times.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar met for the first time on the sets of the Telugu movie titled Vamsi and immediately fell in love with each other. The two dated for five years before getting married in February 2005. They have two children- Gautam Ghattamaneni and Sitara Ghattamaneni.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is currently making headlines for his upcoming project titled SSMB28. The shooting of the film has already started and actress Pooja Hedge has been roped in to play the female lead in the forthcoming project. The movie marks Mahesh Babu’s collaboration with director Trivikram Srinivas after a span of 12 years.

