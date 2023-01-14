Makar Sankranti: Aahana Kumra Shares Love for Kite Flying, Says ‘I Try My Hand at It No Matter...’

This marks a rather auspicious week for Indians as Pongal, Makar Sankranti, Uttarayan, Bihu, and Lohri coincide. Kites have been flying high and sweets are being devoured in almost every household in the country today. These festivals herald the commencement of the harvest season. Bollywood stars much like the rest of us are celebrating the day and have been taking to social media to wish their fans and followers.

On this occasion, actor Aahana S Kumra recalls the resplendent festivities that were once a beautiful part of her childhood. The actor, who stars in Zee Theatre’s contemporary classic Sir Sir Sarla, says, “As a child growing up in Uttar Pradesh, I remember my family marking this day as Lohri. We would fly kites together, eat a lot of gajak, til laddoos, and roasted groundnuts and there was such joy and wonder in the air."

And now that she lives in Mumbai, Aahana enjoys the mix of cultures in the city and how these festivals bring together people from different cultures and communities together. Sharing her love for kite flying on Makar Sankranti, she says, “When I first came to Mumbai, I lived in a neighbourhood where Makar Sankranti was celebrated with gusto. The city has such a great sense of community and even kite flying is a lovely, shared experience."

She further adds, “Some of the fondest memories of my formative years include holding the manjha and watching colourful kites battling each other in the sky. Till date, I try my hand at kite flying on Makar Sankranti no matter how busy I may be."

On the work front, Aahana was last seen in actor-filmmaker Revathy’s directorial Salaam Venky, where she played a television journalist and shared screen space with actors Kajol and Vishal Jethwa. Last year, she also headlined filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar’s India Lockdown, where she essayed the part of a pilot dealing with the Covid-19 lockdown, apart from other projects like Call My Agent: Bollywood and the second season of Avrodh. Aahana will next be seen in a futuristic thriller titled Cancer alongside actor Sharib Hashmi. It is expected to go on floors in the first half of the year and is bankrolled by a US-based production house, Lonestar Films. ​

