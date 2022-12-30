Malaika Arora Upset With Amrita Arora for Not Being There During Her Divorce Proceedings

On Thursday, the season finale episode of Malaika Arora's show Moving In With Malaika was released on Disney+Hotstar. This was the last episode where Malaika analysed all the previous episodes with her sister Amrita Arora. However, the conflicts started when Amrita questioned Malaika about her statement in the episode with Farah Khan about her loved ones not being beside her when she needed them the most.

The actor and host responded to her sister saying that she was hurt that Amrita was not with her during her divorce proceedings with Arbaaz Khan. Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan separated in 2017.

Malaika revealed that it was the lowest phase in her life when she got separated and was suffering emotionally. She stated at that juncture of her life she did not need counselling sessions, all she needed was for her sister to be by her side.

Amrita Arora was taken aback by her sister’s outburst. She said that she had no idea her sister had held this grudge against her all these years. She added that “We probably have a lot of talking to do."

In the episode, Malaika also pointed out that Amrita Arora has been amazing in all her relationships but when it comes to being a good sister “she has failed." She rhetorically asked, “When will you be an amazing sister?”

This is not all. The two sisters seem to have an argument in Monday’s episode as well. Malaika was upset in Monday's episode as Amrita chose to go on vacation with her family instead of meeting her sister for Christmas.

Moving in with Malaika is a show, created by the actress and Banijay Asia which aims to give fans up-close look at her life. The show has featured various guests from the industry including Farah Khan, Bharti Singh, Neha Dhupia and Karan Johar.

