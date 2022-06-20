Maniesh Paul Has ROFL Response to KRK Declaring JugJugg Jeeyo A 'Flop'

Maniesh Paul is all set for his upcoming release, Jugjugg Jeeyo. The actor will be seen portraying the character of Kiara Advani’s brother in the film. While promoting the film in Delhi, Maniesh Paul recalled hosting several premieres in Delhi for stars, including Anil Kapoor’s Nayak, and why he turned emotional during the fan screening of Jugjugg Jeeyo.

Maniesh Paul revealed, “Main Delhi se hi hoon, aur maine Delhi me bohot saare premieres host kiye hai. In fact, stage pe khada huya yaar kar raha tha fan screening pe, ki main Anil sir ke liye unki film Nayak aayi thi, Delhi me usko host kiya tha. Tab main bataur host kaam karta hai. Aj main usi manch pe, sir k saath, as a co-actor khade hone ka mauka mila. (I am from Delhi, and I have hosted quite a few premieres in the city. In fact, while I was on the stage during the fan screening, I remembered hosting Anil Sir’s film Nayak when it was released. Then I used to host premieres. Today I’m getting a chance to share the stage with Anil Kapoor, as his co-actor). So I think that is very emotional. It’s been a great journey. I feel happy about that, I feel blessed."

The team was also asked about their reaction to KRK’s recent tweet in which he claimed that the film would be a flop and will hardly earn Rs 2-3 crores on its opening day. Reacting to the same in a most hilarious way, Maniesh Paul said that the perfect answer to this question can only be ‘Moving on…’

Maniesh Paul will be sharing careen space with Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and debutant Prajakta Koli in the film, along with Anil Kapoor. The film, directed by Raj Mehta, is about relations and complications in it. Varun, during the conference claimed that the ending of the film will be very unpredictable, and it is not going to treat infidelity and relationship in ‘hasi mazak’ or brush serious topics under the carper. He also stressed on the fact that he is confident that people would love the film, whose advance bookings are already open.

Jugjugg Jeeyo would be releasing on 24th June in theatres.

