Manoj Bajpayee’s Twitter Account Hacked, He Asks Fans ‘Not To Engage with Anything’ From His Profile

Manoj Bajpayee becomes the latest celebrity in Bollywood to suffer a cyber attack. The actor has now taken to his Instagram handle to notify fans about his hacked Twitter account. The actor urged fans not to engage with messages or tweets from his account and assures them he will resolve the issue soon.

“My Twitter account has been hacked. Please do not engage with anything coming from my profile today until the issue is resolved. Working towards a resolution. Will keep you posted (sic)," he wrote in an Instagram Stories post.

Have a look :

Advertisement

No unusual activity has been noticed on his Twitter account yet. Being an active Twitter user, Manoj had recently retweeted a post that read, “delhi 🙏🏽 as you know temperature touched 3° i am sure you all are doing 💯 to spread warmth our delhi is also home to :~ homeless ~ hawkers ~ labours ~ & not to forget our street paws 🐾 pls spread warmth as much possible love, smile & meditate .. tag your friends & rt."

He had earlier shared a bundle of photos from his recent family trip. He captioned the picture, “Cherishing beautiful moments with family & friends ❤️ #Family #potd #friends #traveldiaries". The 57-year-old actor is however extremely guarded about his personal life. He had earlier jetted off to an undisclosed location to ring in the new year with his wife and daughter.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manoj Bajpayee is awaiting for the release of his next film Joram at the 52nd International Film Festival Rotterdam. Helmed by Devashish Makhija, the film which is touted to be a survival thriller also stars Zeeshan Ayyub, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Smita Tambe, Megha Mathur, and Rajshri Deshpande in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

Manoj has also wrapped the shoot of Apoorv Singh Karki’s untitled courtroom drama. He will also be seen in Sam Bahadur alongside Vicky Kaushal and will be back with the third season of ‘The Family Man’. He has also reportedly signed up for a movie with choreographer-turned-filmmaker Remo D’Souza.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here