Manoj Pahwa Recalls Shooting 'Mulk' With Rishi Kapoor: 'A Chef From Taj Would Cook For Him'

Seasoned actor Manoj Pahwa, who carved a niche for himself in the comedy genre, has now also proven his versatility on the silver screen by playing challenging roles. Be it, Bilal in Mulk or Abrar Bhatt in Anek, Manoj Pahwa has impressed fans and critics alike with his exceptional acting prowess. During his latest interaction with YouTuber Samdish Bhatia, Pahwa travelled down memory lane to recall one of his unforgettable memories with late actor Rishi Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor’s demise left a massive void in the hearts of fans and the showbiz world. Remembering the evergreen star, Pahwa opened up about the time he shared a meal with Rishi Kapoor while the duo was shooting for Anubhav Sinha’s Mulk.

Pahwa recalled how Rishi Kapoor was an avid eater whose platter wasn’t constricted to one dish alone. According to him, Kapoor had a chef who would cook meals for him. Pahwa added that his director Anubhav Sinha ended up teasing him for eating alongside Rishi.

He explained, “A chef from Taj hotel used to cook for him. Being a Kapoor, his food was spread out on the entire table. There were four types of mutton, four kinds of chicken, five kinds of sweets. Anubhav used to tease me saying, ‘Aab toh tum Rishi Kapoor ke saath khaoge. (Now you will eat with Rishi Kapoor only.)’"

In an unfortunate turn of events, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with leukemia back in 2018. He underwent treatment abroad for almost a year before returning to India. However, in April 2020, the iconic star was hospitalized at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation owing to breathing difficulties. He passed away on April 30, 2022, at age 67.

On the professional front, Manoj Pahwa garnered positive reviews for his role as Abrar Bhatt in Anek. He will next star alongside Janhvi Kapoor in Boney Kapoor presented Milli.

