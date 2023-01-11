Michelle Yeoh Warns Golden Globes 2023 'I Can Beat You Up' After They Try to Cut Short Her Speech

International actress Michelle Yeoh was not going to allow Golden Globes 2023 to cut short her acceptance speech so easily. Standing on stage and receiving the Best Actress award for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Michelle Yeoh was opening up about her four-decade-long life in the US. However, the organisers tried to play her off midway through her speech.

Yeoh warned the organisers that she would not forgo this opportunity to share her story and express her gratitude. “Shut up, please; I can beat you up," she told the awards show management when they tried to play her off. The actress went on to deliver a moving speech, leaving a few people teary-eyed in the audience.

“I remember when I first came to Hollywood, it was a dream come true until I came here … Someone said to me: ‘You speak English?’ And then I said: ‘Yeah, the flight here was about 13 hours long, so I learned,'" she recalled. The actress added, “As time went by – I turned 60 last year – and I think all of you women understand this, as the days, years, numbers get bigger, the opportunities get smaller, as well. Then along came the best gift: ‘Everything, Everywhere All at Once.’"

She went on to thank the team behind the film and said, “I was given this gift of playing this woman who resonated so deeply with me and with so many people. Because at the end of the day, in whatever universe she was at, she was just fighting, fighting for love for her family."

She concluded her speech by thanking her co-stars and added, “This is for all the shoulders that I stand on, all who came before me who looks like me, and all who are going on this journey with me forward. So thank you for believing in us. Thank you."

