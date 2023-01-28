Mira Rajput Watches SRK's Pathaan in Theatre, Says 'Had Absolute Bollywood Big Screen Blast'

Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone’s spy-thriller Pathaan is roaring in the cinema halls across the country. The film has been shattering box office records of films such as KGF Chapter 2, Thugs of Hindostan and War. As the fans and critics have thoroughly enjoyed everything Pathaan had to offer, the celebs from the tinsel town have equally responded with love and excitement. And, Mira Rajput is the latest addition to the list.

Shahid Kapoor’s wife took to her Instagram stories on Friday and shared a picture of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s much-talked about cameo in Pathaan from the movie theatre. Along with the snap, Mira summarised her excitement through a caption which read, “Back to the movies. Had absolute Bollywood big screen blast! (with a firecracker emoji)". She also tagged Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in her post.

Earlier, a slew of celebs from Hrithik Roshan to Vasan Bala, Alia Bhatt to Vicky Kaushal, Malaika Arora to Ananya Panday had all good things to say after catching a screening of Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film. While Karan Johar had written, “Hits beyond a century !!! 100 crores and above in 1 day! GOAT MEGA STAR SRK VISIONARY AND LEGENDARY YRF AND ADI..SID ANAND DEEPIKA JOHN!!!WOWO. Love forever trumps hate! Mark this date…"

Prior to that, Karan Johar had penned a long, heartwarming note praising his close friends Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra for Pathaan. His note read, “I don’t remember when I last had such a fun time at the movies!!!! This one’s just the biggest blockbuster !!! Mega is the word!!! The charm, charisma , superstardom, desirability and sheer brilliance of @iamsrk … the hottest , beautiful and sensationally gorgeous agent you will ever find @deepikapadukone the sexiest and most desirable villain @thejohnabraham !!! Brilliantly directed and conceptualised by SID ANAND! He knows how to mount a film like very few can…. I am so so so proud of my BFF the invisible ADITYA CHOPRA!!! You may never see him! But his vision and brilliance is insurmountable! And as for the KING! He went no where he just waited for the right time to RULE! Love you bhai @iamsrk !!! Love you Adi! And love you BOLLYWOOD! You may have been slandered and “boycotted" but no one can deny that when you come into your own no one can stand in your way! PATHAAN MUBARAK to alll!!!! ( no spoiler but the Best sequence of the film is with BHAI and BHAIJAAN) I stood up and clapped !!!!!"

Pathaan has already proved to be a trailblazing comeback for the King Khan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is an addition to the Yash Raj’s ambitious spy universe that already consist of blockbusters like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and War. The film also featured Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana, Prakas Belawadi, Diganta Hazarika among others

