Mohit Raina Rubbishes Rumours of Trouble In His Marriage, Calls Them 'Baseless'

Mohit Raina has strongly reacted to the reports claiming trouble in his and Aditi Sharma’s married life. He called the rumours ‘baseless’ and made it clear that they are gearing up to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. “What rubbish. These rumours are baseless! I am in Himachal Pradesh right now celebrating our first (wedding) anniversary," Raina told E-times.

Mohit Raina’s reaction comes after certain media portals claimed that the actor deleted his wedding pictures from Instagram, giving speculations regarding trouble in his marriage.

Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev fame tied the knot with Aditi on January 1 this year. Announcing the same on Instagram with his wedding pictures, Mohit wrote, “Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles , leaps fences , penetrates walls to arrive at its destination , full of hope . With that hope and the blessings of our parents we are no longer two but one . Need all your love and blessing in this new journey. Aditi & Mohit."

Later, the actor shared his love story with Adit and told Hindustan Times, “We first met a few years ago. We mutually decided to move forward after a few years of our friendship, which had grown over time. I met her family during the pandemic (second wave) to ask for her hand. Then, families got together and decided to move forward."

“It’s a great feeling to be loved, to be in love, to be wanted, and to spend the good and bad moments with someone who cares about you. I was lucky enough," he added.

On the work front, Mohit Raina rose to fame after he featured in the mythological show Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev which also starred Mouni Roy in the lead. Later, Mohit also featured in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Bhaukaal, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 and 21 Sarfarosh - Saragarhi 1897 among other projects. He was also a part of Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019).

